Home

POWERED BY

Services
Getz Funeral Home
1410 E. BOWMAN AVE.
Las Cruces, NM 88001-3001
(575) 526-2419
Resources
More Obituaries for Nancy Smart
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nancy Lee (Bradfield) Smart


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nancy Lee (Bradfield) Smart Obituary
Smart, Nancy Lee (Bradfield)
1929 - 2019
Nancy Lee (Bradfield) Smart, 89, passed away on Sunday, June 23, 2019. Nancy was born August 2, 1929 the daughter of Leigh and Edith (Sells) Bradfield in West Jefferson, OH from where she graduated high school in 1947. She married John (Jack) Smart on March 16, 1951 and they welcomed 5 children. Nancy is survived by her 5 children, Laura Smart (Bob Crowley), Leslie (Bob) Graor, Lynda (Bob) Chapman, Lysbeth Smart, John (Michele) Smart; and beloved grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by parents, husband Jack, brother and sister-in-law Bob and Bev Bradfield, special sister Becky Bradfield. Condolences can be sent to www.GetzCares.com, where the full obituary can be viewed. A celebration of her life will take place in Plain City, Ohio on August 31, 2019.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on July 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now