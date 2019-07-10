|
Smart, Nancy Lee (Bradfield)
1929 - 2019
Nancy Lee (Bradfield) Smart, 89, passed away on Sunday, June 23, 2019. Nancy was born August 2, 1929 the daughter of Leigh and Edith (Sells) Bradfield in West Jefferson, OH from where she graduated high school in 1947. She married John (Jack) Smart on March 16, 1951 and they welcomed 5 children. Nancy is survived by her 5 children, Laura Smart (Bob Crowley), Leslie (Bob) Graor, Lynda (Bob) Chapman, Lysbeth Smart, John (Michele) Smart; and beloved grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by parents, husband Jack, brother and sister-in-law Bob and Bev Bradfield, special sister Becky Bradfield. Condolences can be sent to www.GetzCares.com, where the full obituary can be viewed. A celebration of her life will take place in Plain City, Ohio on August 31, 2019.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on July 13, 2019