1/
Nancy Leinbaugh
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nancy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Leinbaugh, Nancy
1936 - 2020
Nancy Ann (Walker) Leinbaugh, age 84, of Gahanna, Ohio, passed away peacefully with family by her side at Continuing Healthcare of Gahanna on November 19, 2020. Nancy was born in McArthur, Ohio on January 30th 1936. She was the youngest child of Hobart and Sylvia (Wyckoff) Walker. She is preceded in death by her husband Kenneth Walter Leinbaugh, and brothers Curtis and Rev. Paul Walker. She is survived by daughter, Beverly Huff (Gene Hager) of Perry, Ohio; and son, Stephen (Kelli) Leinbaugh of Gahanna, Ohio; granddaughters, Amy Jo Albritton, Stephanie Leinbaugh (Drew McGee), Kimberly Gibson (Troy), Jessica Huff and Gabrielle Leinbaugh (Isaac Geiger); great grandchildren, Tristen Gibson, Nathan Geiger, Kailynn Gibson, Marbella Huff and Natalie Geiger; along with many other relatives and special friends. Nancy retired from Huntington National Bank in Columbus, Ohio. She was a member of Westerville Christian Church and a longtime volunteer for Lifeline of Ohio. In lieu for flowers, please send a donation to The Mid-Ohio Food Bank, 3960 Brookham Drive, Grove City, Ohio 43123. A celebration of her life will be held in the spring of 2021. Her warm loving sprit touched the lives of many people and she will continue to live on in our hearts and be our guiding light. Condolences to the family can be sent to www.rutherfordfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Nov. 23 to Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rutherford Corbin Funeral Home
515 High Street
Worthington, OH 43085
614-885-4006
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Columbus Dispatch

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved