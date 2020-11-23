Leinbaugh, Nancy
1936 - 2020
Nancy Ann (Walker) Leinbaugh, age 84, of Gahanna, Ohio, passed away peacefully with family by her side at Continuing Healthcare of Gahanna on November 19, 2020. Nancy was born in McArthur, Ohio on January 30th 1936. She was the youngest child of Hobart and Sylvia (Wyckoff) Walker. She is preceded in death by her husband Kenneth Walter Leinbaugh, and brothers Curtis and Rev. Paul Walker. She is survived by daughter, Beverly Huff (Gene Hager) of Perry, Ohio; and son, Stephen (Kelli) Leinbaugh of Gahanna, Ohio; granddaughters, Amy Jo Albritton, Stephanie Leinbaugh (Drew McGee), Kimberly Gibson (Troy), Jessica Huff and Gabrielle Leinbaugh (Isaac Geiger); great grandchildren, Tristen Gibson, Nathan Geiger, Kailynn Gibson, Marbella Huff and Natalie Geiger; along with many other relatives and special friends. Nancy retired from Huntington National Bank in Columbus, Ohio. She was a member of Westerville Christian Church and a longtime volunteer for Lifeline of Ohio. In lieu for flowers, please send a donation to The Mid-Ohio Food Bank, 3960 Brookham Drive, Grove City, Ohio 43123. A celebration of her life will be held in the spring of 2021. Her warm loving sprit touched the lives of many people and she will continue to live on in our hearts and be our guiding light. Condolences to the family can be sent to www.rutherfordfuneralhome.com