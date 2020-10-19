Love, Nancy
1932 - 2020
Nancy L. Love (Callahan), loving mother, grandmother, sister and aunt died on October 18, 2020. Her passion was her Catholic Faith and devotion to the Blessed Mother. Her greatest joy was her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is survived by her children, Karen (Sean) Rooney, Colleen (Martin) Mitchell, Christy Assmann (Maso Moon), Kathleen (Tom) Albert, and John (Renee) Callahan. She is also survived by her beloved sister, Mary Kay Hammond (Sister Bernadette, Sisters of St. Joseph-Baden PA). She loved following her children and grandchildren all over the city watching them play their favorite sports. Her grandchildren that will carry on in her memory include, Lindsay (Lyle) Fedor, Adam (Katherine) Mitchell, Ross (Jenine) Mitchell, Nick (Jenny) Assmann, Marty (Jordan) Assmann, Molly (Andy) Daley, Austin Albert, Brooke (Joe) Aylor, Connor Callahan. Great-grandchildren Liam Fedor, Declan Mitchell, Fred (Ally) Parker, Jessie Parker, Cody Mitchell, Anne, Kate and Luke Assmann, Morgan and Alivia Assmann, Max and Louie Aylor. Great great-grandchildren Kinsley and Brayden Parker. Beloved extended family Cathy and Joe Weingartner and the Abell family. Preceded in death by loving husband Max Love, former husband John Callahan, beloved sons-in-law Morgan Assmann and Rob Owen, granddaughter Lauren Owen, great-grandson Kai Owen, parents Anastasia and Harry Hammond, brothers Tom and Robert Hammond, sister Patricia Edwards. Nancy is a member of the Church of Resurrection, former member of the Resurrection Women's Group and Young at Heart. She was a long time volunteer in Pastoral Care at Riverside Hospital. She was also a past member of Gahanna Seniors, Daughters of Erin, Gahanna Red Hat Garnet Gems, Blendon Chase Euchre Club, Unit 4 Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary. A special thank you to the staff at Chesnut Hill & Capital City Hospice for their wonderful care. Family will receive friends Wednesday, October 21, 2020 from 4-7PM at SCHODINGER NORTHEAST, 1051 E. Johnstown Rd., Gahanna, Ohio 43230. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, October 22, 2020 at 11AM at the Church of the Resurrection, 6300 Dublin-Granville Rd, New Albany. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Church of the Resurrection. To leave condolences or share a memory visit www.schoedinger.com