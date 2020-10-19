1/1
Nancy Love
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nancy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Love, Nancy
1932 - 2020
Nancy L. Love (Callahan), loving mother, grandmother, sister and aunt died on October 18, 2020. Her passion was her Catholic Faith and devotion to the Blessed Mother. Her greatest joy was her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is survived by her children, Karen (Sean) Rooney, Colleen (Martin) Mitchell, Christy Assmann (Maso Moon), Kathleen (Tom) Albert, and John (Renee) Callahan. She is also survived by her beloved sister, Mary Kay Hammond (Sister Bernadette, Sisters of St. Joseph-Baden PA). She loved following her children and grandchildren all over the city watching them play their favorite sports. Her grandchildren that will carry on in her memory include, Lindsay (Lyle) Fedor, Adam (Katherine) Mitchell, Ross (Jenine) Mitchell, Nick (Jenny) Assmann, Marty (Jordan) Assmann, Molly (Andy) Daley, Austin Albert, Brooke (Joe) Aylor, Connor Callahan. Great-grandchildren Liam Fedor, Declan Mitchell, Fred (Ally) Parker, Jessie Parker, Cody Mitchell, Anne, Kate and Luke Assmann, Morgan and Alivia Assmann, Max and Louie Aylor. Great great-grandchildren Kinsley and Brayden Parker. Beloved extended family Cathy and Joe Weingartner and the Abell family. Preceded in death by loving husband Max Love, former husband John Callahan, beloved sons-in-law Morgan Assmann and Rob Owen, granddaughter Lauren Owen, great-grandson Kai Owen, parents Anastasia and Harry Hammond, brothers Tom and Robert Hammond, sister Patricia Edwards. Nancy is a member of the Church of Resurrection, former member of the Resurrection Women's Group and Young at Heart. She was a long time volunteer in Pastoral Care at Riverside Hospital. She was also a past member of Gahanna Seniors, Daughters of Erin, Gahanna Red Hat Garnet Gems, Blendon Chase Euchre Club, Unit 4 Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary. A special thank you to the staff at Chesnut Hill & Capital City Hospice for their wonderful care. Family will receive friends Wednesday, October 21, 2020 from 4-7PM at SCHODINGER NORTHEAST, 1051 E. Johnstown Rd., Gahanna, Ohio 43230. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, October 22, 2020 at 11AM at the Church of the Resurrection, 6300 Dublin-Granville Rd, New Albany. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Church of the Resurrection. To leave condolences or share a memory visit www.schoedinger.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northeast Chapel
1051 East Johnstown Road
Gahanna, OH 43230
(614) 939-4558
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Columbus Dispatch

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved