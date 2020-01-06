|
Ludwig, Nancy
Nancy G. Ludwig, age 86, formerly of Akron, Ohio and Vermilion, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, December 31, 2019. She resided the past 10 years at Feridean Commons in Westerville, Ohio. Nancy was born November 29, 1933, in Medford, Massachusetts to Elon and Mildred Winters. She was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Lewis Ludwig, in 2012. She is survived by her son, Lewis Jr. (Karen); daughter, Laura Kramer (Kevin); grandchildren, Kristen Ross (Geoff), Kelly Kloppmann (Sam), David, Daniel, Katie, Emily Ludwig, James Kramer (Noemi), and Sam Kramer (Nikki). She was delighted to live long enough to meet her great grandsons, Phineas and Gabe Kloppmann, and Evan Kramer. Nancy graduated from Bexley High School in 1951 and The Ohio State University in 1955. She worked as an elementary school teacher for many years in Akron, Ohio. After her days as a teacher, she wrote educational material for the Carson-Dellosa Publishing Company. Nancy made many lifelong friends wherever she and Lew lived. She enjoyed reading, knitting, and playing cards. When living in Vermilion, she never missed the sunsets on the shores of Lake Erie. Her greatest joy was being with her family. A Celebration of Nancy's life will be held at 12:30 pm Sunday, January 12, 2020 in the Killeen Center at Feridean Commons, 6885 Freeman Road, Westerville, Ohio. Family will receive friends one hour prior to the celebration service. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Westerville Public Library Outreach Services, 126 S State St, Westerville, Ohio 43081.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 7, 2020