Manes, Nancy
1935 - 2020
Nancy Lee Manes, 84, of Columbus, Ohio, died Tuesday, July 7, 2020 from complications of Parkinson's Disease. She was born October 28, 1935 in Columbus, Ohio to the late Wilbur F. Bolin and Kathryn Mead. She was a 1953 graduate and football queen of St. Mary's High School and a member of St. Margaret of Cortona parish. She was charming, honest, loyal, friendly, outgoing, ornery as heck, loved her friends, enjoyed and excelled at sports (bowling, softball, golf, etc.), was a beloved member and employee at Foxfire Golf Club where she had many friends and good times, gave good advice, was an outstanding cook, and always the life of the party. Most importantly, she was 'OUR MOTHER' and she truly loved, bragged about and enjoyed her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband and the love of her life Harry "Bud" Manes, son Michael Vogel, her parents, her sister Barbara Harter, sister-in-law Lorina Bolin and nephew Butch Bolin Jr. She is survived by her children, Debbie (Jon) Phillips, Becky (Ray) Saggio, Laurie (Doug) Whitley, Ron (Jill) Vogel and Jenny (Tim) McAndrew; stepchildren, Tanya Servais, Kimberly Demkovich, Steven (Janice) Manes, and Stanley (Andrea) Manes; 20 grandchildren; 24 great grandchildren (and 3 more on the way); her brother, Wilbur "Butch" Bolin Sr.; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Due to the COVID19 pandemic, the funeral mass will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: St. Margaret of Cortona Church, 1600 N. Hague Ave., Columbus, OH 43204. To leave condolences for Nancy's Family, please visit: www.NewcomerColumbus.com
.