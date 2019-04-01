|
|
Mitchell, Nancy
1927 - 2019
Nancy J. Mitchell, 91, of Westerville, passed away peacefully Friday, March 29, 2019 with her loving daughter Pam by her side holding her hand. Nancy is preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Robert. parents Raymond and Mabel Jones, brother Raymond Jr., and son-in-law Gary Onesko. Survived by her children, Pam Onesko and son, Michael (Mindy) Mitchell; grandsons, Ryan (Michelle) Mitchell and Justin (Jessy) Mitchell; great grandchildren, Matthew and Emily Mitchell; sister-in-law, Dolly Jones; and nephews. Pam wishes to express her great appreciation for the loving care provided by ComForCare Home Care, especially caregivers Fatu, Mispha, China, Pershawda, Gladys and many others. Funeral Services will be held at 1 PM Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at HILL FUNERAL HOME, Westerville, where family will receive friends one hour prior to services. Rev. Malcom Davis officiating. Interment Kingwood Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her memory to . Remembrances can be shared at www.HillFuneral.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 2, 2019