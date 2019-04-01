Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hill Funeral Home
220 South State Street
Westerville, OH 43081
(614) 882-2121
Resources
More Obituaries for Nancy Mitchell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nancy Mitchell


1927 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Nancy Mitchell Obituary
Mitchell, Nancy
1927 - 2019
Nancy J. Mitchell, 91, of Westerville, passed away peacefully Friday, March 29, 2019 with her loving daughter Pam by her side holding her hand. Nancy is preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Robert. parents Raymond and Mabel Jones, brother Raymond Jr., and son-in-law Gary Onesko. Survived by her children, Pam Onesko and son, Michael (Mindy) Mitchell; grandsons, Ryan (Michelle) Mitchell and Justin (Jessy) Mitchell; great grandchildren, Matthew and Emily Mitchell; sister-in-law, Dolly Jones; and nephews. Pam wishes to express her great appreciation for the loving care provided by ComForCare Home Care, especially caregivers Fatu, Mispha, China, Pershawda, Gladys and many others. Funeral Services will be held at 1 PM Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at HILL FUNERAL HOME, Westerville, where family will receive friends one hour prior to services. Rev. Malcom Davis officiating. Interment Kingwood Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her memory to . Remembrances can be shared at www.HillFuneral.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now