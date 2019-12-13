The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schoedinger Funeral Home East Chapel
5360 East Livingston Avenue
Columbus, OH 43232
(614) 861-6268
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Schoedinger Funeral Home East Chapel
5360 East Livingston Avenue
Columbus, OH 43232
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
1:00 PM
Schoedinger Funeral Home East Chapel
5360 East Livingston Avenue
Columbus, OH 43232
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Nancy Monroe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nancy Monroe


1953 - 2019
Add a Memory
Nancy Monroe Obituary
Monroe, Nancy
1953 - 2019
Nancy Lynn Hunt-Monroe, age 66, of Columbus, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, December 11, 2019. For a complete obituary please go to www.schoedinger.com. Funeral Service will be held at SCHOEDINGER EAST CHAPEL, 5360 East Livingston Avenue on Tuesday December 17, at 1PM, where family will receive friends from 11AM-1PM Tuesday. Interment at Glen Rest Memorial Estate, 8029 East Main Street, Reynoldsburg, OH 43068. Please visit www.Schoedinger.com to share a memory or send condolences to Nancy's family.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nancy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Schoedinger Funeral Home East Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Schoedinger Funeral Home East Chapel
Download Now