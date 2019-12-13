|
|
Monroe, Nancy
1953 - 2019
Nancy Lynn Hunt-Monroe, age 66, of Columbus, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, December 11, 2019. For a complete obituary please go to www.schoedinger.com. Funeral Service will be held at SCHOEDINGER EAST CHAPEL, 5360 East Livingston Avenue on Tuesday December 17, at 1PM, where family will receive friends from 11AM-1PM Tuesday. Interment at Glen Rest Memorial Estate, 8029 East Main Street, Reynoldsburg, OH 43068. Please visit www.Schoedinger.com to share a memory or send condolences to Nancy's family.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 14, 2019