Morgan, Nancy
Nancy Morgan, age 82, formerly of West Jefferson, OH, passed away on Saturday, June 1, 2019. She resided with Cory, Tonya and Reagan Coburn, in London, OH. She graduated from West Jefferson High School in 1955. She worked at AT&T for 38 yrs retiring in 1992. Member of Saints Simon and Jude Catholic Church in West Jefferson, OH. Survived by brothers, John D Morgan, Columbus, OH and William C. (Ann) Morgan, Grove City, OH.; nieces and nephews, Penny (Dale) Forrest, Danny, Joe, Jeff (Rose), Beth and Gail Morgan; and former brother-in-law, Bob Wanner; several great nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by parents Charles Morgan, Julia Morgan Calloway, and step-father Wilbur Calloway, brothers David, Charles, James Morgan, and sisters Ellen Barnett, Sarah Morgan and Mary Wanner, niece Kimberly Calloway Coburn and nephew John C. Morgan. The family will receive friends Thursday, June 6, 2019, from 11 AM-1 PM at the RADER-McDONALD-TIDD FUNERAL HOME, 1355 W. MAIN ST., WEST JEFFERSON, OH 43162. Funeral Services will follow visitation at 1 PM. Interment will follow at Pleasant Hill Cemetery, West Jefferson, OH. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Nancy's memory to Loving Care Hospice, 56 S. Oak St., London, OH 43140 or Saints Simon and Jude Church, 9350 High Free Pike, West Jefferson, OH 43162. Please visit www.radermcdonaldtiddfuneralhome.com to share your condolences with Nancy's family or share your favorite memories of Nancy.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 4, 2019