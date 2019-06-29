Home

Evans Funeral Home - Columbus
4171 E. Livingston Avenue
Columbus, OH 43227
614-237-2553
Nancy Noble


1932 - 2019
Nancy Sue Noble age 86, June 27, 2019 Mt. Carmel East Hospital. Former owner of Noble's Inc. She possessed a feisty attitude, had a strong business sense, but was an extremely giving person. She was very protective of her family, and never knew a stranger. Preceded in death by husband, Charlie Noble; daughter, Doreen Prulhiere. Survived by daughter, Debbie (Rob) Hunter; son, Rex (Cindy) Noble; grandchildren, Cassie Sexton, Adam Noble, Dustin (Becky) Noble, Ben Noble, Katie (Chase) Axelson, Eric Capuano; 12 great grandchildren; 3 sisters, 1 brother; nieces and nephews. Friends may call Tuesday 4-7 PM EVANS FUNERAL HOME 4171 E. Livingston Ave. where funeral service will be held Wednesday 11:00 AM. Pastor Mike Seckman officiating. Interment Glen Rest Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a hospice of your choice. www.evansfuneralhome.net
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 30, 2019
