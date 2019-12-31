|
Nocks, Nancy
1937 - 2019
Nancy S. Nocks was born on March 16, 1937 and passed away December 26, 2019. She is survived by her devoted husband of 60 years, Ron, and her children: Robin (Monie) and Christopher (Nancy), grandchild Taylor (Kat), great-granddaughter Kyra and sister Lorri Bias (Charles). She is preceded in death by her parents, Robert & Fernie Stillson and brother-in-law Don Berger. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday January 4, at Central College Presbyterian Church, at 11:00. Friends and family may call at the church an hour prior from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. 975 S. Sunbury Rd., Westerville OH. Luncheon will be served afterwards. For complete obituary and to send condolences, go to http://www.HillFuneral.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 1, 2020