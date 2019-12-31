Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hill Funeral Home
220 South State Street
Westerville, OH 43081
(614) 882-2121
Calling hours
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Central College Presbyterian Church
975 S. Sunbury Rd.
Westerville, OH
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
11:00 AM
Central College Presbyterian Church
975 S. Sunbury Rd.
Westerville, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Nancy Nocks
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nancy Nocks


1937 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nancy Nocks Obituary
Nocks, Nancy
1937 - 2019
Nancy S. Nocks was born on March 16, 1937 and passed away December 26, 2019. She is survived by her devoted husband of 60 years, Ron, and her children: Robin (Monie) and Christopher (Nancy), grandchild Taylor (Kat), great-granddaughter Kyra and sister Lorri Bias (Charles). She is preceded in death by her parents, Robert & Fernie Stillson and brother-in-law Don Berger. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday January 4, at Central College Presbyterian Church, at 11:00. Friends and family may call at the church an hour prior from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. 975 S. Sunbury Rd., Westerville OH. Luncheon will be served afterwards. For complete obituary and to send condolences, go to http://www.HillFuneral.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nancy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -