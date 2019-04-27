The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northeast Chapel
1051 East Johnstown Road
Gahanna, OH 43230
(614) 939-4558
Resources
More Obituaries for Nancy Ohm
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nancy Ohm


1929 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Nancy Ohm Obituary
Ohm, Nancy
1929 - 2019
Nancy Ann Ohm, age 89, of Gahanna, Ohio, passed away on April 24, 2019. She was born on June 24, 1929 in Milwaukee, WI to the late Raymond and Anne Toner. Nancy grew up in Milwaukee, WI and attended Lutheran High School. She is preceded in death by her husband, Ronald J. Ohm, whom she married on April 14, 1951; her daughter, Deborah Dray; and son, Christopher Ohm. Nancy is survived by her daughter, Jodi (Mark) Moyer; son, Michael (Connie) Ohm; grandchildren, Jason (Angie) Moyer, Madelyn Ohm, Trevor (Brittany) Clarke; great-grandchildren, Brody and Kylie Moyer; sister-in-law, Carol Thurber; and numerous nieces, nephews, family and friends. Private family services are being held at a later date. Inurnment will be at Lincoln Memorial Cemetery in Milwaukee. Special thanks to all Nancy's caregivers at New Albany Gardens. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Schoedinger Northeast Chapel, www.schoedinger.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northeast Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Schoedinger Funeral Home Northeast Chapel
Download Now