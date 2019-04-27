|
Ohm, Nancy
1929 - 2019
Nancy Ann Ohm, age 89, of Gahanna, Ohio, passed away on April 24, 2019. She was born on June 24, 1929 in Milwaukee, WI to the late Raymond and Anne Toner. Nancy grew up in Milwaukee, WI and attended Lutheran High School. She is preceded in death by her husband, Ronald J. Ohm, whom she married on April 14, 1951; her daughter, Deborah Dray; and son, Christopher Ohm. Nancy is survived by her daughter, Jodi (Mark) Moyer; son, Michael (Connie) Ohm; grandchildren, Jason (Angie) Moyer, Madelyn Ohm, Trevor (Brittany) Clarke; great-grandchildren, Brody and Kylie Moyer; sister-in-law, Carol Thurber; and numerous nieces, nephews, family and friends. Private family services are being held at a later date. Inurnment will be at Lincoln Memorial Cemetery in Milwaukee. Special thanks to all Nancy's caregivers at New Albany Gardens. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Schoedinger Northeast Chapel, www.schoedinger.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 28, 2019