Poe, Nancy

1951 - 2019

Nancy S. Poe, age 68, passed away Sunday, March 3, 2019. She was born on February 27, 1951 in Passaic, New Jersey to the late Stephen and Anne (Uhas) Sabo). Nancy had a warm and welcoming personality that was only matched by her wit and perception. Nancy was a passionate fan of The Ohio State Buckeyes and never missed a game. Her cheers would frequently fill the house on an otherwise lazy Saturday. As long as you were in ear-shot, you would know exactly how the game was unfolding. More than anything, Nancy loved her Family. She took great pride in hosting many holidays and bringing together family to create lasting memories. For those that are left behind, we will look back fondly on the hard work and dedication that she was always willing to give in order to give us a day that ended better than it began. Nancy entered the workforce on the wave of 1960's feminism and demands for greater gender equality. Nancy "walked the walk" and was an active provider in supporting her family. She was a tireless and devoted employee and colleague to all that had the pleasure of working alongside her. During her career, Nancy worked at Huntington Bank and was an administrative assistant at Riverside Methodist Hospital. She also was very involved in Meals on Wheels. Nancy had a great love for children and animals, especially birds; and enjoyed gardening. She will be greatly missed by her husband, Elwyn; sons, Erin (Michelle), Chris (Betti Davis) and Andrew (Kashmir); grandchildren, KC, Kennedy, Jackson, Logan and Addison; sister, Susan (Ron) Innocenti; and sister-in-law, Cheryl (Richard) Purdy. Memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to . To share memories or condolences, please visit www.schoedinger.com. Arrangements entrusted to SCHOEDINGER NORTHERST CHAPEL. Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary