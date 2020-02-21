|
|
Purviance, Nancy
Nancy Ellen Onslow Purviance, 99, of Columbus, Ohio, formerly of Scio, Ohio, passed Monday, February 17, 2020. She was born in Mount Pleasant, Ohio on July 9, 1920, a daughter of the late Edward and Hester McCue Onslow. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband William "Bill" Purviance and brother William H. Onslow. Nancy spent much of her life in Scio, where she and Bill operated the Purviance Funeral Home and Furniture. She was an avid baseball enthusiast and very involved in church and community activities. Nancy is survived by her daughters, Penny Purviance of Columbus, and Peggy (Roy) Hilliard of Mechanicsburg, PA; a grandson, Roy W (Monika) Hilliard; great grandchildren, Emily Hilliard and Michael Hilliard. Friends will be received Sunday, February 23, 2020 from 1 p.m. until the time of service at 2 p.m. at Scio United Methodist Church, Scio, Ohio with officiating United Methodist Pastors John Richard Hendricks and Deborah Kellar. Interment will follow at Grandview Cemetery, Scio. Memorial contributions may be made to the Scio Volunteer Fire Department, Main Street, Scio, Ohio. Arrangements entrusted to Borkoski Funeral Home, 555 East Market Street, Cadiz, Ohio. Offer online condolences to the family at www.borkoskifuneral.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 22, 2020