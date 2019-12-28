Home

Egan-Ryan Northwest Chapel
4661 Kenny Rd
Columbus, OH 43220
(614) 451-5900
Calling hours
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Timothy Church
1088 Thomas Ln
More Obituaries for Nancy Quinlan
Nancy Quinlan Obituary
Quinlan, Nancy
Nancy J. Quinlan, age 84, passed into the loving arms of her Savior, Jesus on Saturday Dec. 28 at the Forum of Knightsbridge. Preceded in death by parents Merle R. and Grace E. Koehli; husband Dennis. She is survived by her brother Robert Koehli; children Timothy, Thomas (Lynn), Terrence (Susan) and Robert (Danielle) Quinlan; Kathy (Jerry) Lepley; grandson Jonathan Lepley. Nancy and her husband Dennis were charter members of St. Timothy Church in Northwest Columbus. She was an active member of the parish for over fifty years. Family will receive friends 4 -6 pm Thursday Jan. 2 at the EGAN-RYAN NORTHWEST CHAPEL 4661 Kenny Rd. Funeral Mass will be held 10:30 am January 3rd at St. Timothy Church 1088 Thomas Ln. In lieu of flowers friends who wish may contribute in her memory to the The family would like to extend heartfelt gratitude to Ohio Health Hospice and the wonderful staff at the Forum of Knightsbridge (especially Health Care Center) for the care, dedication, love and support of Nancy and her family over the last three years.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Dec. 29 to Dec. 31, 2019
