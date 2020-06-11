Nancy Recchi
1930 - 2020
Recchi, Nancy
1930 - 2020
"Nancy Recchi, age 89, of Westerville, Ohio passed away on June 9, 2020. She was born July 2, 1930 in Waterbury, Connecticut. Nancy graduated from the University of Connecticut before relocating to northeast Ohio to start a family. She was a loving wife, devoted mother, adoring grandmother and strong advocate for people with Developmental Disabilities. She dedicated her life to the care of her disabled son, Paul. Nancy enjoyed fine dining and traveling with family, especially to the beaches of the Carolinas. She is preceded in death by her husband, Silvio Recchi and son, Paul Recchi. Survived by her sister, Barbara Edwards; daughter Pam (James) Lenahan; grandsons, Peter and Nick Lenahan; and many friends at Friendship Village of Columbus. Private family burial will be held at a later date in Mentor, Ohio. Arrangements entrusted to Schoedinger Northeast, Gahanna. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to, Recreation Unlimited, 7700 Piper Road Ashley, OH 43003." To leave condolences or leave a memory visit www.schoedinger.com.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 11 to Jun. 14, 2020.
