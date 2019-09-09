The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
|
Calling hours
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Nancy Rice


1936 - 2019
Nancy Rice Obituary
Rice, Nancy
1936 - 2019
Nancy Lou Ann (Sheridan) Rice, of Reynoldsburg, passed away Saturday, September 7, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Born June 11, 1936 in Springfield, OH, the daughter of the late Lawrence and Ruth Sheridan. Nancy was a dedicated employee of Grant Hospital for over 20 years and retired from the State of Ohio Department of Youth Services after over 20 years. She was a wonderful grandmother to her 21 grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is survived by her brother, Lawrence "Junie" (Ann) Sheridan; her children, Scott Lyons, Lori (Mike) Casserman and Linda Sharp Zuk; her grandchildren, Amy (Aaron) Olivera, Lauren (Jason) Basham, Jason, Michelle and Jacob Casserman, Jacqueline (Chris) Burke, Christopher Zuk, Madison Spicer, Zachary Price, Joey, Alex, Isaac, Lucas and Taylor Rice; her great grandchildren, Sophie, Andrew, Matthew, Aubrey, Grady, Darby and Arden; daughter-in-law, Theresa Rice. Besides her parents, Nancy was preceded in death by her two sons Brady Lyons and Joseph Rice. Family will receive friends 5-7 pm Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at SCHOEDINGER EAST CHAPEL, 5360 E. Livingston Avenue. Private interment Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. Those who wish, contributions may be made to Reynoldsburg Animal Hospital, 7295 E. Main St, Reynoldsburg, OH 43068, in her memory. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to share a memory or send condolences to Nancy's family.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 10, 2019
