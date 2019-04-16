Rich, Nancy

1951 - 2019

Nancy S. Rich, age 67, of Johnstown, went home to Heaven on April 13, 2019. Nancy was the longtime night manager of the Village Junction Restaurant in German Village and will be remembered for her love of people. She is preceded in death by her husband Gordon "Joe" Rich, a Columbus Police Officer who died in the line of duty in 1986, parents Roy and Wanda Ohlinger, sister Patty Gollihue and brother Roy W. Ohlinger. She is survived by her daughter, Donna "Jody" (Jeff) Lane; son, Thomas Aberegg; grandchildren, Ryan (Casey) and Scott Lane; great grandson, Bentley Lane; sisters, Carla (Dave) Howard, Char Elkins, and Susie Ohlinger; many nieces and nephews, especially Tanya and Dave Clarkson for all the support over the years; best friend, Angie Deshon. Friends will be received from 4-7 p.m. Thursday, April 18, 2019 at HEART & HOPE BY SCHOEDINGER – LINDEN MEMORIAL CHAPEL, 2741 Cleveland Avenue; a graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, April 19, 2019 at Maplewood Cemetery, 4585 Reynoldsburg-New Albany Road. Visit www.heartandhope.com to share your memories on Nancy. Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary