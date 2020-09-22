Richards, Nancy
1937 - 2020
Nancy M. Richards, 83, of New Albany, passed away September 20, 2020. Visitation will be Thursday, September 24, 2020, from 5-8pm at Newcomer NE Chapel, 3047 E. Dublin Granville Rd., Columbus. Funeral services will be Friday, September 25, 2020 at 10am at the funeral home. Burial will be at Northlawn. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
