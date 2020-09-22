1/1
Nancy Richards
1937 - 2020
Nancy M. Richards, 83, of New Albany, passed away September 20, 2020. Visitation will be Thursday, September 24, 2020, from 5-8pm at Newcomer NE Chapel, 3047 E. Dublin Granville Rd., Columbus. Funeral services will be Friday, September 25, 2020 at 10am at the funeral home. Burial will be at Northlawn. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. To share a condolence with the family, please visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
24
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
SEP
25
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3047 E. Dublin Granville Road
Columbus, OH 43231
614-818-1188
