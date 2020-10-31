Rohm, Nancy
Nancy J. Rohm, age 90 of Worthington, passed away Thursday October 29, 2020 at the Bickford of Worthington. Nancy was born in Youngstown, Ohio on June 2, 1930 to the late Peter and Anna (Lawryk) Kurylak. She is preceded in death by her husband Roger Rohm, sisters Rosie, Barbara, Katherine, and her brother Johnny. Just one day later her sister Patricia passed. Survived by her sons Brian (Angie) and Mark (Amy) , grandchildren, Christina (Travis), Amanda, Jessica, Jake, Alex, Erin (Stuart), Alyssa, Ryker, Amanda, Maggie. Great grandchildren Hannah, Houston, Hunter and Mitchell, and Millie. Nancy was a member of the OES. A private funeral service will be held at a later date with a graveside service to be held at Kingwood Memorial Park. Condolences to www.rutherfordfuneralhome.com
