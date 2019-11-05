|
Bowers, Nancy S.
1937 - 2019
Nancy S. (Beck) Bowers, 82, November 2, 2019. She was born June 30, 1937 to Charles and Francis Beck. She had Frontal Lobal Dementia for 20 years, 16 years in nursing facility. She was married to Walter Eugene Bowers for 50 years. He passed 11-21-18. She missed him so much going to see her daily to hold her hand. Survived by daughters, Cindy (Patrick) Ayotte, Susan Thayer; step-children, Walter, Jr. (Sharon), Sam, Charlotte, Bonnie; grandchildren. She went to East High School. She was an Eastern Star member. Volunteer for Chairty Newsies, Riverside Hospital, and "Nurse" for the men that flew their model airplanes in the fields for many competitions. She loved the airplanes and close friends that Central Ohio Free Flight club had. Mom had Frontal Lobal Dementia in her late 50s. She was classic development of the disease. This has been an unbelievable journey for us. I have learned a lot about taking care of her. I am honored to have had her teach me how to treat people with empathy, compassion, dignity and patience. I was able to take care of her that way. I went almost every day to check on her for 16 years. I am hoping this message reaches out to anyone who has a loved one in a nursing facility. Please check in on them frequently. My mom endured a lot of neglect and abuse. I tried to hold All of them accountable to get much better care for her. We need to have better laws in place to make it right. We should be ashamed at how much these facilities get away with. Pray yourself never ends up in a nursing facility without your mind. Thank you so much Pop for making sure she was well taken care of. He always wanted the best for her. Now you can Fly off together to a much better place. We will miss you so much. I Love you momma. Friends may call at the JOHN QUINT TREBONI FUNERAL HOME, 1177 W. Fifth Ave., Thursday 11am-1pm, where a service will follow at 1 PM. Entombment Green Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the of Ohio. Arrangements by Deyo-Davis Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.deyodavis.com.
