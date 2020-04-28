|
Sabol, Nancy
1962 - 2020
Nancy Paine Sabol, 57, of Marysville and formerly of Kenton, passed away Saturday, April 25, 2020 at her residence after a brief battle with cancer with her family by her side. Nancy was a loving wife, mother, sister, and aunt. Born May 1, 1962 in Avon, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late Keith and Audrey (Velcker) Paine. She was also preceded in death by her step-father, Michael Rockas. Nancy was the Director of Academic Support and Associate Professor of Law at the Ohio Northern University Pettit College of Law. Nancy also served as Title IX Coordinator for the University. Prior to joining ONU in 2001, Nancy practiced labor and employment law at Jones Day in Columbus, Ohio. Nancy was a wonderful and loving mother. She enjoyed reading, running, traveling and was an avid Bruce Springsteen fan. She loved seeing different parts of the world and traveled to 17 countries, as well as numerous trips to Disney World with the family. Nancy also enjoyed spending time with her 4 nieces and nephews and 9 great-nieces and nephews. Nancy loved working with students throughout their law school careers, including preparing them for the Bar Exam following graduation. She delighted in seeing her students succeed and was always there to support them in any capacity. She was a member of the Trinity Lutheran Church and the Ohio Women's Bar Association. Nancy is survived by her husband of 35 years, Don Sabol; a son, Daniel Sabol of Columbus; a daughter, Anne Sabol of Miami, FL; a sister, Barbara (Terry) Krebs of Avon Lake, OH; and a brother, Greg (Sandy) Paine of Arizona. In keeping with the current health guidelines, there will be no services held at this time. A Celebration of Life service will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church when restrictions are lifted and will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are being handled for the family by Wilson Funeral Home, Mannasmith Chapel, Marysville. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.wilsonfuneralhomesinc.com. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be directed to Wilson Funeral Home, as the family is working to establish a scholarship in her name for future ONU law students.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 30, 2020