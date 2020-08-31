Nancy Savage

Savage, Nancy

Nancy Dungan Savage, 83, of Marble Cliff, Ohio, passed away on Saturday night, August 15, 2020 following a brief illness with cancer. In her last months, she was so happy to be in her home and surrounded by her loving family and great friends. Nancy was born to Norman L. Dungan and Mary Elizabeth (Eshelman) Dungan on February 7, 1937 and grew up in Lakewood, Ohio. Nancy graduated from Lakewood High in 1955 and attended Denison University through 1958, where she fell in love with her future husband Paul M. "Bud" Savage, Jr. At Denison, Nancy served as President of Kappa Alpha Theta sorority, and it was while at Denison that Nancy and Bud met many life-long friends with whom they shared many holidays, vacations, and decades of OSU vs. UM football weekends. Nancy raised four children and eleven foster children. Later in life she served as Director of Volunteer Services with the Columbus Symphony Orchestra and worked at Lair's Hallmark, where she made many close friends. Nancy volunteered throughout her life in many community service programs, including Hannah Neil Home for Children, and the Grandview Public Library in the last few years of her life. Nancy was an ever-present and ever-caring Mom, Grandma, and Great-Grandma. She was a long-time United Methodist, including locally with Riverside United Methodist and later with Trinity United Methodist churches, and served as an Altar Guild member for many years with Trinity. Nancy was predeceased by her parents, her sister Marilyn, and her loving husband Bud in 2016, and is survived by her children, Laurie (Larry) Phillips, Bruce (Carol) Savage, Michael (Rene) Savage, and Elizabeth Savage; nine grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Donna Savage; and many nieces and nephews. Nancy is now Home with the Lord, reunited with Dad, and will be greatly missed by many. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Columbus Symphony Orchestra, or Trinity United Methodist Church, 1581 Cambridge Blvd., Columbus, OH 43212. Due to COVID19, a memorial service is planned for a later date, and her family hopes to be able to broadcast the service.



