Schilling (Hinterschied), Nancy

1932 - 2019

Nancy Ellen (Hinterschied) Schilling, age 86 years young, died on March 8 after a brief illness. Preceded in death by her beloved husband of 49 years Richard "Dick" Schilling. Nancy graduated from Holy Rosary, worked at Blue Cross/Blue Shield and Harts Family Center. She volunteered at Mount Carmel East for several years in the pharmacy department. She was a founding member of Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal Church and was an active member of Reynoldsburg Seniors where she made many friends. Nancy was dedicated to her family, a beloved mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and friend. Preceded in death by her brother Ted Hinterschied and her parents. Beloved by her family, Children: Margo (Brian) Leinheuser, Rick Schilling, Jr., Terry (Steve) Martin, Brian Schilling, Diane Schilling, and Patty (Bob) McEwen; grandchildren, Krysta (Jonathan) Wilcox, Jonathon Schilling, Courtney (Cody) Naylor and Jessica Schilling, Kristopher (Ana) Leinheuser, Colleen McEwen, and Ben and Drew Martin; great grandchildren, Aubrey and Kirk Wilcox, Livy, Lexie and Cody Jr Naylor, and Malachi and Otto Leinheuser, sister in law(Jane) Hinterschied; and many nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 5-8 p.m., on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at SCHOEDINGER EAST CHAPEL, 5360 E. Livingston Ave., Columbus, where a prayer service will be 7:30 p.m. Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal Church, 5225 Refugee Rd., Columbus, OH 43232. Entombment St. Joseph Cemetery, Lockbourne, OH. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the church, in Nancy's memory.