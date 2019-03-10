The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schoedinger Funeral Home East Chapel
5360 East Livingston Avenue
Columbus, OH 43232
(614) 861-6268
Resources
More Obituaries for Nancy Schilling
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nancy (Hinterschied) Schilling


1932 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Nancy (Hinterschied) Schilling Obituary
Schilling (Hinterschied), Nancy
1932 - 2019
Nancy Ellen (Hinterschied) Schilling, age 86 years young, died on March 8 after a brief illness. Preceded in death by her beloved husband of 49 years Richard "Dick" Schilling. Nancy graduated from Holy Rosary, worked at Blue Cross/Blue Shield and Harts Family Center. She volunteered at Mount Carmel East for several years in the pharmacy department. She was a founding member of Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal Church and was an active member of Reynoldsburg Seniors where she made many friends. Nancy was dedicated to her family, a beloved mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and friend. Preceded in death by her brother Ted Hinterschied and her parents. Beloved by her family, Children: Margo (Brian) Leinheuser, Rick Schilling, Jr., Terry (Steve) Martin, Brian Schilling, Diane Schilling, and Patty (Bob) McEwen; grandchildren, Krysta (Jonathan) Wilcox, Jonathon Schilling, Courtney (Cody) Naylor and Jessica Schilling, Kristopher (Ana) Leinheuser, Colleen McEwen, and Ben and Drew Martin; great grandchildren, Aubrey and Kirk Wilcox, Livy, Lexie and Cody Jr Naylor, and Malachi and Otto Leinheuser, sister in law(Jane) Hinterschied; and many nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 5-8 p.m., on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at SCHOEDINGER EAST CHAPEL, 5360 E. Livingston Ave., Columbus, where a prayer service will be 7:30 p.m. Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal Church, 5225 Refugee Rd., Columbus, OH 43232. Entombment St. Joseph Cemetery, Lockbourne, OH. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the church, in Nancy's memory. To share condolences with her family visit www.schoedinger.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Schoedinger Funeral Home East Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Schoedinger Funeral Home East Chapel
Download Now