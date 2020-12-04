Schmittauer, Nancy
Nancy J. Schmittauer, age 80, Friday Dec. 4, 2020 at her residence. Member of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, Buckeye Lake and formerly a resident of Sarasota, FL. Preceded in death by son Andy and great grandson Carter. Survived by husband of 63 years Jerry; children Vickie ( Jeff) Staples, Jeff, and Kristen Schmittauer; daughter-in-law Polly; grandchildren Danny (Sarah), Nicole (Ben), Shawn, Elizabeth, Jerry (Heather), Julie (Eric), Jeffrey, Quinlan, Gillian; numerous great and great great grandchildren; brothers Bobby (Brenda) and Dale Wise; brother-in-law Joe (Treva) Schmittauer; sister-in-law Mary Staten; nieces, nephews and cousins. Family will receive friends Friday 10-12:00 Noon at EGAN-RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 403 E. BROAD ST. where a private family service will follow. Masks and social distancing will be required. Burial St. Joseph Cemetery. Visit www.egan-ryan.com
for condolences. Friends who wish may contribute in Nancy's memory to the Alzheimer's Association
