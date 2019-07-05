The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northwest Chapel
1740 Zollinger Road
Columbus, OH 43221
(614) 457-5481
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 7, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northwest Chapel
1740 Zollinger Road
Columbus, OH 43221
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Agatha Church
1860 Northam Road
Columbus, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Nancy Sharick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nancy Sharick


1933 - 2019
Add a Memory
Nancy Sharick Obituary
Sharick, Nancy
1933 - 2019
Nancy A. Sharick, 85, of Columbus, Ohio, passed away Monday evening, July 1, 2019. She was born on December 22, 1933 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. She is preceded in death by her husband Edward G. Sharick and sister Geraldine Wasney. Nancy is survived by her longtime companion, Marshall "Mitch" Speros; son, Ed Sharick; daughters, Sandy (Joey) D'Andrea and Lori Haybron; and loving grandkids, Joey and Wade D'Andrea, and Erica, Ben, and Elise Haybron. Nancy was devoted to her faith, and was a 50 year member of St. Agatha. She maintained an active lifestyle, working with Weight Watchers as a lecturer and trainer, was a member of the Upper Arlington Senior Center, as well as being an avid gardener at home. Nancy enjoyed stocks and finances, serving as the president of her investment club, and had a love for crafting stained glass. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to Goodwill Columbus, 1331 Edgehill Road, Columbus, Ohio 43212 (614) 294-5181. Family will receive visitors on Sunday, July 7, 2019 from 2-5 PM at SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL, 1740 Zollinger Road. A funeral service will be held at St. Agatha Church, 1860 Northam Road, Columbus, Ohio, 43221 on Monday, July 8, 2019, at 10am followed by interment at St. Joseph Cemetery, Lockbourne, Ohio. To share memories or condolences, please visit www.schoedinger.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on July 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northwest Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Schoedinger Funeral Home Northwest Chapel
Download Now