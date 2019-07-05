Sharick, Nancy

1933 - 2019

Nancy A. Sharick, 85, of Columbus, Ohio, passed away Monday evening, July 1, 2019. She was born on December 22, 1933 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. She is preceded in death by her husband Edward G. Sharick and sister Geraldine Wasney. Nancy is survived by her longtime companion, Marshall "Mitch" Speros; son, Ed Sharick; daughters, Sandy (Joey) D'Andrea and Lori Haybron; and loving grandkids, Joey and Wade D'Andrea, and Erica, Ben, and Elise Haybron. Nancy was devoted to her faith, and was a 50 year member of St. Agatha. She maintained an active lifestyle, working with Weight Watchers as a lecturer and trainer, was a member of the Upper Arlington Senior Center, as well as being an avid gardener at home. Nancy enjoyed stocks and finances, serving as the president of her investment club, and had a love for crafting stained glass. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to Goodwill Columbus, 1331 Edgehill Road, Columbus, Ohio 43212 (614) 294-5181. Family will receive visitors on Sunday, July 7, 2019 from 2-5 PM at SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL, 1740 Zollinger Road. A funeral service will be held at St. Agatha Church, 1860 Northam Road, Columbus, Ohio, 43221 on Monday, July 8, 2019, at 10am followed by interment at St. Joseph Cemetery, Lockbourne, Ohio. To share memories or condolences, please visit www.schoedinger.com. Published in The Columbus Dispatch on July 6, 2019