Nancy Skeen


1942 - 2020
Nancy Skeen Obituary
Skeen, Nancy
1942 - 2020
Nancy J. Skeen, age 77, of Alexandria, OH, passed away on March 17, 2020 at her residence surrounded by her loving family. She was born on December 6, 1942 to the late Vernon and Clara (Bigler) Leasure in Columbus, OH. Nancy is survived by her daughters, Lisa (John) Bandy, Lori (Rodney) Holloway and Holly Skeen; grandchildren, Kristina, Kali (Beau), Tabitha and Krista; siblings, Shirley Routte, Betty Bocook and Pam (Bill) Huey. Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her loving husband Gerald Skeen and brother Vernon Leasure, Jr. Friends may call at Jersey Baptist Church, 13260 Morse Rd., New Albany, OH on Sunday, March 22, 2020 from 10:30am until time of service at 11:30am. Graveside service will be held on Monday at 2pm at Maple Grove Cemetery, Alexandria, OH. Message of condolences may be shared with the family at www.NewcomerColumbus.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 20, 2020
