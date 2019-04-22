|
Smock, Nancy
1931 - 2019
Nancy Lee Smock, 88, of Westerville, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, April 20, 2019. She was born in Zanesville, Ohio on April 6, 1931. She was preceded in death by her parents Kathryn and Leon Kent of Zanesville, her sister Iris M. Andrews of Zanesville and just last August her loving husband Wayne G. Smock of Westerville. She was a 1949 graduate of Lash High School in Zanesville and on September 21, 1951 she married Wayne Smock. Over the years she liked to relate the story that they had known each other since meeting at the age of 2 in their church nursery at Central Trinity Methodist church in Zanesville. They went on to share almost 67 years of marriage. Nancy is survived by her three children, Nanette (Ron) Yusko, Wendy (Bruce) Thompson, and Blair (Lynn) Smock; and her five grandchildren, Amanda, Jeffrey, Justin, Christa and Tyler. Nancy enjoyed traveling with family and friends, particularly to the many Nationwide functions she and Wayne attended. She liked visiting with her neighbors, her card club friends in Zanesville and her beauty shop friends in Westerville. She was an avid Ohio State fan and also a member of Church of the Master in Westerville. Nancy was a devoted caregiver to her husband Wayne, a concerned and always interested mother to her children and an always proud nana and grandma to her grandchildren. In her last year she enjoyed the companionship of her special friend Amelia. Nancy will be interred in a private family ceremony at Blendon Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Hospice of Central Ohio. Remembrances can be shared at www.HillFuneral.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 23, 2019