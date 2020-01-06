|
|
Stilgenbauer, Nancy
1934 - 2020
Nancy (Nano) Ann Kieffer Stilgenbauer, age 85, born Feb. 16, 1934, died January 1, 2020 in Columbus, OH. Nancy was born in National City, CA on February 16, 1934 to Sarah Virginia "Gigi" (Grider) and Clinton Edward Kieffer. The family moved to St. Joseph, MO in 1935 and she attended schools there, graduating from Central High School and St. Joseph Junior College (Missouri Western). She married Marvin R. Stilgenbauer February 18, 1956 at the First Christian Church in St. Joseph, upon his return from the Korean war front; they were married 63 years. She then became a fulltime homemaker until 1976 when she returned to work at McPherson Memorial Hospital. They lived in St. Joseph, MO until 1963, moving to Kansas City, MO that year, and then moving to Emporia, KS in 1964, finally living in McPherson, KS from 1964 to 1998. There they raised three daughters, Deb, Holly and Carey. She retired as the Materials Manager at McPherson Memorial Hospital in 1998. She and Marvin moved to Lenexa, KS in 1998 to enjoy their retirement. In June of 2019, she moved to Dublin, Ohio with her dog Sam to reside with her eldest daughter Deb Miller. She was preceded in death by her husband Marvin in January of 2019. She is survived by her daughters, Deb Miller (Jeff) of Dublin, OH and daughter, Jamie Miller, Holly Miller of Morgan Hill, CA and children, Aaron Miller (Tiffany and children, Trey and Miles), Sarah Miller (Toni), Bradley Miller, David Miller, and Carey Bauer Buckler of Weston, MO and son, Lane Buckler. The family will hold a celebration of life in St. Joseph, MO in the Spring of 2020, with a footstone placed with her parents at Memorial Park Cemetery in St. Joseph, MO. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the McPherson Museum and Arts Foundation (mcphersonmuseum.com) or the Birger Sandzen Memorial Gallery (sandzen.org).
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 8, 2020