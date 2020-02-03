|
|
Thompson, Nancy
1941 - 2020
Nancy Eunice "Tillie" Thompson, age 78. Sunrise March 20, 1941 and Sunset January 31, 2020. Visitation 10AM and Funeral Service 11AM Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Family Fellowship Church, 4410 E. Johnstown Road, 43230. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST, 5456 E. LIVINGSTON AVE. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, donate to act.alz.org, view video tribute and offer condolences to the THOMPSON/HALL/STOVELL Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 6, 2020