Townley, Nancy

1935 - 2020

Nancy Ann Bailey Townley, 84, resident of Willow Brook at Delaware Run, Delaware, OH, died Thursday, August 20, 2020. Born in Columbus, OH in 1935. Preceded in death by her parents Seymour E. Bailey and Lillian Alice Bailey, graduated from Worthington High School, completed a BSc in Home Economics at The Ohio State University and a dietetic internship at O.S.U. Hospital. She was a member of Alpha Delta Pi Sorority and Chimes activities honorary. She received a M. of Ed. From Bridgewater State University in MA and a MLS degree from Kent State University. She belonged to honorary professional fraternities Phi Upsilon Omicron, Omicron Nu, and Beta Phi Mu. She was a member of the American Dietetic Association and a former dietitian at White Cross and O.S.U. Hospitals and Life Care Alliance, and she was a substitute school librarian. She was a member of Zion United Church of Christ in Delaware, OH. Nancy volunteered in the community including O.S.U. International Families, Columbus and Worthington Schools, Habitat for Humanity, Global Village, Mobile Market, and Touching Little Lives. She was a 50-year member of P.E.O. sisterhood and a member of Delaware County Home Economists and Citizen's Climate Lobby. Nancy loved family vacations at Lakeside, OH and traveling throughout the world. Her survivors include her loving husband of 63 years, Dr. Charles; daughter, Diane (John) Sharpe; and son, Paul (Karen) Townley; granddaughters, Amy (Jason) Scragg and Julie (Brian) Torski; great grandchildren, Matthew and Ryan Scragg, Benjamin and Abigail Torski; brother, James (Judith) Bailey; and brother-in-law, Donald (Pat) Townley. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Willow Brook Christian Communities, 100 Delaware Crossing West, Delaware, OH 43015 or Zion United Church of Christ Endowment Fund, 51 W. Central Ave., Delaware, OH 43015. Arrangements for a burial in Union Cemetery are being made by Rutherford-Corbin Funeral Home of Worthington. There will be a graveside service for the family on Saturday, August 29, 2020. A celebration of life service will be held at Zion UCC in Delaware on a date in the future.



