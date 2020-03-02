Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kauber-Fraley Funeral Home
289 S Main St
Pataskala, OH 43062
(740) 927-3971
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Kauber-Fraley Funeral Home
289 S Main St
Pataskala, OH 43062
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Tri-Village Christian Church
Pataskala, OH
View Map
Celebration of Life
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
11:00 AM
Tri-Village Christian Church
Pataskala, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Nancy Wade
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nancy Wade


1939 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nancy Wade Obituary
Wade, Nancy
Nancy Lou Wade, passed away Wednesday, February 26, 2020 in Worthington, and was born October 8, 1939 in Canton. She was preceded in death by parents Wilbur and Dorothy, brother Russell and sisters-in-law Jean, Patricia and Sharon Stevens. She is survived by husband of sixty years, John of Pataskala; son, Chris (Mindy) of Grove City; daughter, Laura Rhoades (Robert) of Marysville; grandchildren, Andrew Wade (Amber) of Columbus, Emily Wade Price (Eric) of Commercial Point, Justin Rhoades (Tiffany) of Commercial Point, Jonathan Rhoades (Hannah) of Brazil, IN and Nancy Leanne Rhoades of Marysville; great grandchildren, Eleanor and Emmett Price; brothers, Richard Stevens (Nancy) of Canton, Robert Stevens of Columbus, James Stevens (Carol) of Fort Wayne, IN; and best friend, Joyce Zimmerman (Gary) of Pataskala. Nancy retired in 2001 after a long career with Columbus Public Schools. A celebration of Nancy's life will be at Tri-Village Christian Church in Pataskala on Friday, March 6 at 11am with visitation prior to service beginning at 9:30am. Additional visitation will be at Kauber-Fraley Funeral Home in Pataskala on Thursday, March 5 from 6-7:30pm. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the of Central Ohio in Nancy's memory. An online memorial will be available at www.kauberfraley.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nancy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -