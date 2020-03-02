|
|
Wade, Nancy
Nancy Lou Wade, passed away Wednesday, February 26, 2020 in Worthington, and was born October 8, 1939 in Canton. She was preceded in death by parents Wilbur and Dorothy, brother Russell and sisters-in-law Jean, Patricia and Sharon Stevens. She is survived by husband of sixty years, John of Pataskala; son, Chris (Mindy) of Grove City; daughter, Laura Rhoades (Robert) of Marysville; grandchildren, Andrew Wade (Amber) of Columbus, Emily Wade Price (Eric) of Commercial Point, Justin Rhoades (Tiffany) of Commercial Point, Jonathan Rhoades (Hannah) of Brazil, IN and Nancy Leanne Rhoades of Marysville; great grandchildren, Eleanor and Emmett Price; brothers, Richard Stevens (Nancy) of Canton, Robert Stevens of Columbus, James Stevens (Carol) of Fort Wayne, IN; and best friend, Joyce Zimmerman (Gary) of Pataskala. Nancy retired in 2001 after a long career with Columbus Public Schools. A celebration of Nancy's life will be at Tri-Village Christian Church in Pataskala on Friday, March 6 at 11am with visitation prior to service beginning at 9:30am. Additional visitation will be at Kauber-Fraley Funeral Home in Pataskala on Thursday, March 5 from 6-7:30pm. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the of Central Ohio in Nancy's memory. An online memorial will be available at www.kauberfraley.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 3, 2020