The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rutherford Corbin Funeral Home
515 High Street
Worthington, OH 43085
614-885-4006
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Rutherford Corbin Funeral Home
515 High Street
Worthington, OH 43085
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
Rutherford Corbin Funeral Home
515 High Street
Worthington, OH 43085
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Nancy Witchey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nancy Witchey


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nancy Witchey Obituary
Witchey, Nancy
1931 - 2019
Nancy Ann (Harper) Witchey, age 88, passed peacefully on August 19, 2019 at The Kobacker House, Columbus, Ohio. Nancy was born on February 15, 1931 in Malaga, OH to Herman and Marie Harper. She graduated from Beallsville High School in 1948 and Wilmington College 1960. Nancy was an elementary school teacher in the Columbus Public School system until she retired in 1987. After retiring, Nancy enjoyed working in the bakery at The Anderson's. Nancy will be remembered for her sense of humor, playing a wicked game of euchre, and mostly as a devoted and loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and Aunt. Nancy attended hundreds of sporting events for her children and grandchildren for over 50 years. She was a lifelong fan of the Ohio State Buckeyes and vigorously studied the Bible as a parishioner of the Dublin-Powell Church of Christ. In addition to her parents and three siblings, she was preceded in death by her great grandson Caysen Joseph Clime. She is survived by her four sons, Mark (Jan) Witchey of Columbus, OH, Kent (Nina) Witchey of Santa Barbara, CA, Kip (Cathy) Witchey of Dublin, and Kurt Witchey and Melanie Li of Powell, OH; 9 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. Visitation will be held Friday, August 23 from 5-7 p.m. with a service to celebrate Nancy's life on Saturday, August 24 at 10 a.m. RUTHERFORD CORBIN Funeral Home, 515 High Street, Worthington, Ohio with Pastor Bryant Myers officiating. Burial to follow at Dublin Cemetery. The family wishes to thank the Dublin-Powell Church of Christ, the staff at Abbington of Powell, Ohio Health Hospice, and Kobacker House for their care and support. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Kobacker House, 800 McConnell Drive, Columbus, OH 43214 or the Dublin-Powell Church of Christ, 9321 Hillcrest Drive, Powell, OH 43065. To send an online condolence, please visit www.rutherfordfuneralhomes.com. Matthew 5:4 - Blessed are those who mourn, for they will be comforted.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Aug. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nancy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Rutherford Corbin Funeral Home
Download Now