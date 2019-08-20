|
Witchey, Nancy
1931 - 2019
Nancy Ann (Harper) Witchey, age 88, passed peacefully on August 19, 2019 at The Kobacker House, Columbus, Ohio. Nancy was born on February 15, 1931 in Malaga, OH to Herman and Marie Harper. She graduated from Beallsville High School in 1948 and Wilmington College 1960. Nancy was an elementary school teacher in the Columbus Public School system until she retired in 1987. After retiring, Nancy enjoyed working in the bakery at The Anderson's. Nancy will be remembered for her sense of humor, playing a wicked game of euchre, and mostly as a devoted and loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and Aunt. Nancy attended hundreds of sporting events for her children and grandchildren for over 50 years. She was a lifelong fan of the Ohio State Buckeyes and vigorously studied the Bible as a parishioner of the Dublin-Powell Church of Christ. In addition to her parents and three siblings, she was preceded in death by her great grandson Caysen Joseph Clime. She is survived by her four sons, Mark (Jan) Witchey of Columbus, OH, Kent (Nina) Witchey of Santa Barbara, CA, Kip (Cathy) Witchey of Dublin, and Kurt Witchey and Melanie Li of Powell, OH; 9 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. Visitation will be held Friday, August 23 from 5-7 p.m. with a service to celebrate Nancy's life on Saturday, August 24 at 10 a.m. RUTHERFORD CORBIN Funeral Home, 515 High Street, Worthington, Ohio with Pastor Bryant Myers officiating. Burial to follow at Dublin Cemetery. The family wishes to thank the Dublin-Powell Church of Christ, the staff at Abbington of Powell, Ohio Health Hospice, and Kobacker House for their care and support. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Kobacker House, 800 McConnell Drive, Columbus, OH 43214 or the Dublin-Powell Church of Christ, 9321 Hillcrest Drive, Powell, OH 43065. To send an online condolence, please visit www.rutherfordfuneralhomes.com. Matthew 5:4 - Blessed are those who mourn, for they will be comforted.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Aug. 21, 2019