|
|
Corey, Nancy Y.
1927 - 2019
Nancy Y. Corey, age 91, passed away at Artisan Memory Care peacefully on February 26, 2019. She was born in February 27, 1927, the daughter of Howard and Marjorie Yerges, in Columbus Ohio. She went to Grandview High School and graduated from Pt. Pleasant High School WVA where her father worked for the Navy. Then onto Ohio State University where she received a BS in Business in 1949. She was actively involved in the OSU community and proud to have belonged to Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority. She married Philip A. Corey in 1952 and raised two sons. She worked for Prudential Insurance directly out of college and then became a homemaker. She was a lifelong member of and worked for First Community Church. She was actively involved in the community and was on the Board of the Buckeye Boys ranch, focusing on the annual fund-raising tennis tournament. She was preceded in death by her husband Philip A. Corey, brother Howard F. Yerges, and sister Peggy Y. Fowler, her parents Howard F. Yerges and Marjorie North Yerges, aunts Christine Yerges Conaway, Ellen North Dunlap, and uncles Steele Conaway, John Dunlap, and Bill North. She is survived by sons Mark (Kristine) of Middleton, and Clark (Rose) of Palm Desert CA, grandchildren Khatijah, Erin, and Nathaniel, cousins Sam, Shirley, John, Gail, and sister in law Gale. She loved football at Ohio State, horses and dogs, traveling and tennis, and all things southwest. Her fondest memories of growing up were riding horses and spending time with friends and family in Ohio, Texas, and Arizona. In lieu of flowers, please donate to University of Wisconsin Carbone Cancer Center or Agrace Hospice Madison in her name. There will be a memorial service later this year in Columbus Ohio. Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 24, 2019