Youse, Nancy
1934 - 2020
Nancy E. Youse passed away February 2020 in Westerville, Ohio. She was born in Baltimore Maryland. Nancy was preceded in death by her mother Marjorie and father Frederick, as well as her brother Frederick Jr. Nancy is survived by James Youse (husband) and three sons James Youse Jr. (Cheryl), David Youse (Kimberly) and, Robert Youse. Also surviving are four grandchildren Abigail Pedigo, Emily Borish, Jon, and Andrew Youse, as well as two great grandchildren. Nancy was devoted to her faith and her family. She taught Sunday school and was co-chair of the Chapel Guild (Bermuda). Nancy accompanied her husband on six Naval station moves. Nancy lived a blessed and active life and is sadly missed. She is now among the angels.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 3, 2020