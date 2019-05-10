The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northwest Chapel
1740 Zollinger Road
Columbus, OH 43221
(614) 457-5481
Resources
More Obituaries for Nancylu Sarver
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nancylu B. Sarver

Obituary Condolences

Nancylu B. Sarver Obituary
Sarver, Nancylu B.
1928 - 2018
Nancylu B. Sarver, 90, of Upper Arlington, was called home to be with the Lord on the morning of December 9, 2018. A Memorial Service will be held at 11am Saturday, May 18, 2019 at SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL, 1740 Zollinger Road, Columbus, Ohio 43221, where family will receive friends from 10am until the time of service. Inurnment to follow at Green Lawn Cemetery, 1000 Greenlawn Ave, Columbus, Ohio 43223. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to share memories
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northwest Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Schoedinger Funeral Home Northwest Chapel
Download Now