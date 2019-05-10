|
|
Sarver, Nancylu B.
1928 - 2018
Nancylu B. Sarver, 90, of Upper Arlington, was called home to be with the Lord on the morning of December 9, 2018. A Memorial Service will be held at 11am Saturday, May 18, 2019 at SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL, 1740 Zollinger Road, Columbus, Ohio 43221, where family will receive friends from 10am until the time of service. Inurnment to follow at Green Lawn Cemetery, 1000 Greenlawn Ave, Columbus, Ohio 43223. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to share memories
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 15, 2019