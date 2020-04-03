|
|
Behm, Nannette Robbins
1936 - 2020
Nannette Robbins Behm, age 83, passed away on Tuesday, March 31, 2020 in Carmel, Indiana, surrounded by family. She was born in Mansfield, Ohio on September 30, 1936 to the late Jack and Ruth (Tucker) Robbins. Also preceding in death her husband of 54 years David L. Behm and sister Nancy Strine. Nannette graduated from Mansfield High School and Ohio University. While attending OU, she met her husband David. They later married and relocated to Columbus, Ohio where they raised their family. Nannette started her working career as the Director of Volunteer Services for Franklin County Children Services, from there worked as a preschool teacher, in human resources for Riverside Methodist Hospital, and then ended her professional career in human resources for The Limited. Although she enjoyed her career and was often recognized by the organizations she served, first and foremost, Nan focused on her family, providing love and direction, and supporting their many activities and endeavors. She loved family beach vacations at Lake Michigan, in Florida, and Hilton Head. In her later years she enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and attending their activities. Nan will be deeply missed by her daughter, Jennifer (Mark) Marten; son, Jeffrey (Dana) Behm; grandchildren, Jake and Luke Behm and Madeline and Maximus Marten; and brother, John Robbins. A private Entombment will be at Union Cemetery in Columbus, Ohio. A Memorial Service is tentatively scheduled for 6pm on Monday, July 6, 2020 at SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL, 1740 Zollinger Road, Columbus, Ohio 43221, where family will receive friends 1 hour prior. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to . Please visit www.schoedinger.com to share memories and condolences, and for updates on the Memorial Service.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 5, 2020