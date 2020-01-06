The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northeast Chapel
1051 East Johnstown Road
Gahanna, OH 43230
(614) 939-4558
Resources
More Obituaries for Nannie Wyman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nannie Wyman


1926 - 2020
Add a Memory
Nannie Wyman Obituary
Wyman, Nannie
1926 - 2020
Nannie Wyman, beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother, passed away January 5, 2020 at the age of 93. She was born on December 15, 1926 in Sadieville, KY to Ira and Ada Mulberry. She was preceded by her parents, former husband Bill Baxter, husband Fred Wyman, daughter-in-law Pamela Baxter, son-in-law Dick Korn, sisters Margaret Harden and Irene Blackburn. Survived by her daughter, Diana (Jim) Zuber; and son, Danny Baxter; grandchildren, Brian (Stashah), Jenny, Angie, Valerie, Lary (Eliana), Terri (Andy), Scott (Sheila) and Todd (Amber). She is also survived by many great grandchildren. Her family will receive friends from 10:30-11:30am Thursday, January 9 at SCHOEDINGER NORTHEAST, 1051 E Johnstown Rd, Gahanna with a funeral service to follow at 11:30am. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Mt. Carmel Hospice. To leave condolences or share a memory visit www.schoedinger.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nannie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northeast Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Schoedinger Funeral Home Northeast Chapel
Download Now