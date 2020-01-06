|
Wyman, Nannie
1926 - 2020
Nannie Wyman, beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother, passed away January 5, 2020 at the age of 93. She was born on December 15, 1926 in Sadieville, KY to Ira and Ada Mulberry. She was preceded by her parents, former husband Bill Baxter, husband Fred Wyman, daughter-in-law Pamela Baxter, son-in-law Dick Korn, sisters Margaret Harden and Irene Blackburn. Survived by her daughter, Diana (Jim) Zuber; and son, Danny Baxter; grandchildren, Brian (Stashah), Jenny, Angie, Valerie, Lary (Eliana), Terri (Andy), Scott (Sheila) and Todd (Amber). She is also survived by many great grandchildren. Her family will receive friends from 10:30-11:30am Thursday, January 9 at SCHOEDINGER NORTHEAST, 1051 E Johnstown Rd, Gahanna with a funeral service to follow at 11:30am. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Mt. Carmel Hospice. To leave condolences or share a memory visit www.schoedinger.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 7, 2020