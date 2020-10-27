Dulaney, Naomi
1935 - 2020
Naomi Dulaney, age 85, passed away October 21, 2020. Arrangements entrusted to DIEHL-WHITTAKER FUNERAL SERVICE, 720 E. Long St., where a Walk-Through Viewing will take place 9-10am on Friday, October 30, 2020. All visitors are asked to wear an appropriate cloth face covering and maintain proper social distancing. A Celebration of Life Service will be streamed online to allow family and friends to honor Naomi together at a distance. Interment Union Cemetery. To attend the service remotely please visit Naomi's tribute wall at www.diehl-whittaker.com
.