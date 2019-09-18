Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3393 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
614-539-6166
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3393 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
7:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3393 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Naomi Kuhn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Naomi E. Kuhn


1937 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Naomi E. Kuhn Obituary
Kuhn, Naomi E.
1937 - 2019
Naomi E. Kuhn, 81, passed away Sept. 17, 2019. Born Nov. 4, 1937 in Big Plain, OH to Geneva M. Kuhn and Clarence D. Kuhn. In addition to her parents, Naomi was preceded in death by brother Kenneth R. Kuhn, best friend and cousin Barbara Fowler. She is survived by son, Terry (Beverly) Kuhn; granddaughter, Wanda (Chris) Aycock; grandsons, Jamie and Scott Glover; six great-grandchildren; and two great-great grandsons. Naomi was a member of Cypress Wesleyan Church in Galloway, member of the Dodge Center, and Buckeye Bells Red Hat Society. Retired from DCSC/DFAS after 30 years of service and the Hilltop YMCA after 9 years. Visitation Monday, Sept. 23, 2019 from 5pm until the time of Funeral Service at 7pm at Newcomer, SW Chapel, 3393 Broadway, Grove City, OH. Private interment at a later date at Pleasant Cemetery, Mount Sterling, OH. Special thanks to the staff at Altercare of Hilliard and the Vitas Hospice team. To leave a special message for the family, visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Naomi's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now