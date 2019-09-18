|
|
Kuhn, Naomi E.
1937 - 2019
Naomi E. Kuhn, 81, passed away Sept. 17, 2019. Born Nov. 4, 1937 in Big Plain, OH to Geneva M. Kuhn and Clarence D. Kuhn. In addition to her parents, Naomi was preceded in death by brother Kenneth R. Kuhn, best friend and cousin Barbara Fowler. She is survived by son, Terry (Beverly) Kuhn; granddaughter, Wanda (Chris) Aycock; grandsons, Jamie and Scott Glover; six great-grandchildren; and two great-great grandsons. Naomi was a member of Cypress Wesleyan Church in Galloway, member of the Dodge Center, and Buckeye Bells Red Hat Society. Retired from DCSC/DFAS after 30 years of service and the Hilltop YMCA after 9 years. Visitation Monday, Sept. 23, 2019 from 5pm until the time of Funeral Service at 7pm at Newcomer, SW Chapel, 3393 Broadway, Grove City, OH. Private interment at a later date at Pleasant Cemetery, Mount Sterling, OH. Special thanks to the staff at Altercare of Hilliard and the Vitas Hospice team. To leave a special message for the family, visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 22, 2019