Hutcheson, Naomi
1931 - 2020
Naomi Hutcheson, age 88, of Columbus, passed away on August 27, 2020. Lifetime member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church. Graduate of Columbus South High School, Class of 1950. Preceded in death by husband, James and their son, Bryan; twin sister, Nora Harris; brothers Willard and Gerald Hill. Naomi was a wonderful mother and loving wife. Survived by son, Larry (Jan) Hutcheson; daughters, Karen (Rick) Armstrong and Trena (Greg) Yauch; 11 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Pat Hill; brother-in-law, Fred Harris. A private family graveside service followed by burial was held at Green Lawn Cemetery.