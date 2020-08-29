1/
Naomi Hutcheson
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Naomi's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Hutcheson, Naomi
1931 - 2020
Naomi Hutcheson, age 88, of Columbus, passed away on August 27, 2020. Lifetime member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church. Graduate of Columbus South High School, Class of 1950. Preceded in death by husband, James and their son, Bryan; twin sister, Nora Harris; brothers Willard and Gerald Hill. Naomi was a wonderful mother and loving wife. Survived by son, Larry (Jan) Hutcheson; daughters, Karen (Rick) Armstrong and Trena (Greg) Yauch; 11 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Pat Hill; brother-in-law, Fred Harris. A private family graveside service followed by burial was held at Green Lawn Cemetery. Arrangements with GRAUMLICH FUNERAL HOME, 1351 S. High St., Columbus, Ohio. To sign and view Naomi's guest book please visit www.graumlichfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Aug. 29 to Aug. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Graumlich Funeral Home
1351 South High Street
Columbus, OH 43207
614-444-7854
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Columbus Dispatch

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved