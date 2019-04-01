Home

More Obituaries for Naomi Taylor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Naomi L. Taylor


1941 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Naomi L. Taylor Obituary
Taylor, Naomi L.
1941 - 2019
Naomi L. (Scaggs) Taylor, 77, of Columbus, passed away Thursday, March 28, 2019 in her home at Mayfair Village. Born December 3, 1941 in Norfolk, Virginia. Naomi was a loving house wife who loved arts and crafts. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends. Preceded in death by her parents Bernard and Thelma (Mays) Scaggs and husband H. Alan Taylor, 1989. Survived by her sons, Alan (Stephanie) Taylor and Art Taylor; grandson, Ian Taylor; siblings, Vella Messer, Elouise Miller, Joe Scaggs. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 10-11 AM on Friday, April 5, 2019 at Rose Hill Burial Park Chapel, 4781 South Charleston Pike, Springfield, Ohio 45502. Visit fergusonfuneralhomeinc.com to share a special memory.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 2, 2019
