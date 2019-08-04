Home

POWERED BY

Services
Epstein Memorial Chapel
3232 East Main Street
Columbus, OH 43213
614-235-3232
Shiva
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
7:00 AM
Litchman residence
Graveside service
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
1:00 PM
New Agudas Achim Cemetery
2565 Performance Way
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Naomi Litchman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Naomi Litchman


1961 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Naomi Litchman Obituary
Litchman, Naomi
1961 - 2019
Naomi T. Litchman, age 58, passed away on August 3, 2019. Preceded in death by her husband, Andrew Litchman; parents, Jordan and Gloria Taxon; sister, Janet Grable. She is survived by her daughters, Jodi Litchman and Marcie Litchman; brother, Morse Taxon. Graveside services will be held at 1:00pm on Monday, August 5 at New Agudas Achim Cemetery, 2565 Performance Way. The family will observe Shiva at the Litchman residence Monday-Thursday minyan at 7am and 7pm and Friday at 7am. In lieu of flowers, donations are preferred to MAZON www.mazon.org in her memory. Online guestbook at www.epsteinmemorial.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Aug. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Naomi's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now