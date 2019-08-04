|
|
Litchman, Naomi
1961 - 2019
Naomi T. Litchman, age 58, passed away on August 3, 2019. Preceded in death by her husband, Andrew Litchman; parents, Jordan and Gloria Taxon; sister, Janet Grable. She is survived by her daughters, Jodi Litchman and Marcie Litchman; brother, Morse Taxon. Graveside services will be held at 1:00pm on Monday, August 5 at New Agudas Achim Cemetery, 2565 Performance Way. The family will observe Shiva at the Litchman residence Monday-Thursday minyan at 7am and 7pm and Friday at 7am. In lieu of flowers, donations are preferred to MAZON www.mazon.org in her memory. Online guestbook at www.epsteinmemorial.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Aug. 5, 2019