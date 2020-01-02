|
|
Engel, Naomi Mae
1927 - 2020
Naomi Mae Engel, age 92, of Holgate, died Wednesday morning, January 1, 2020 at the Henry County Hospital. Her Legacy… She was born August 7, 1927 to Lloyd and Sadie (Roe) Moneghan in Toledo. Naomi graduated from Holgate High School in 1945. On November 28, 1946, she married Robert Engel. Naomi was a homemaker and member of Emanuel's Christian Church, New Bavaria. She was active in the church. She sang in the choir, was the financial secretary, in the women's guild and the Go Getters. Naomi also enjoyed cooking, canning, gathering eggs and just being a farmers wife. She baby sat for family and other families. Her Family… She is survived by her four children, Rick (Diane) Engel, Columbus, Ron (Deb) Engel, Whitehouse, Cheryl (Tim) Smith, Holgate, and Cindy (Jim) Brubaker, Holgate; 13 grandchildren; 25 great grandchildren; and three sisters, Joyce (Don) Koopman, Dayton, Jan Lane, Connecticut and Micky Ober, Columbus. Naomi was preceded in death by her husband on July 17, 2007 and siblings Kathryn Barth, Lloyd Moneghan, Marva Royer and Elaine Schmidt. Her Farewell Services… Friends will be received in Emanuel's Christian Church, 16 724 County Road Y, New Bavaria on Friday from 3-7pm and again on Saturday from 10am until the funeral service. The celebration of Naomi's life will be in the church on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 11am with Reverend Ed Briggeman officiating. Burial will follow in Riverside Cemetery, Defiance. Contributions made in Naomi's memory can be made to the church. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Zachrich Family Funeral Home of Holgate.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 3, 2020