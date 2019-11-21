Home

Nariosang Kandawalla


1939 - 2019
Nariosang Kandawalla Obituary
Kandawalla, Nariosang
Nariosang "Neri" Kandawalla, M.D., age 80, passed away after a brief stay at The Kobacker House in Columbus. Born in Karachi, Pakistan, he emigrated to England before bringing his family to the U.S. in 1972. He was a longtime physician at Riverside Methodist Hospital, a proud lecturer at The Ohio State University, and the founder of USA Path Labs LLC. Neri was an avid learner and voracious reader, always curious about how the world worked. He was a master bridge player and enjoyed playing on-line or with his friends at the Stone Oak Retirement Community. Most of all, he loved and was proud of his children, Cyrus, Darius, and Spenta, their loved ones, Renee, Laurette, and Chris, and his precious granddaughter, Emery. His family would like to thank the staff and residents at Stone Oak for all of their friendship and support and to all the many caregivers at Riverside and Kobacker for their graciousness and guidance during this last phase of his life. He will be greatly missed. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Please email [email protected] for details when available.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2019
