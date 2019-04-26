|
|
Schaublin, Natalie Jo
1963 - 2019
Natalie Jo Schaublin, age 56, passed away on Wednesday, April 24, 2019. Visitation will be from 3-8 p.m. Tuesday, April 30 at Harlem Road United Methodist Church, 5520 Harlem Road, Galena, Ohio 43021, where her funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 1, 2019. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may go to the ALS Association (Central and Southern Ohio Chapter), the of Central Ohio, or Harlem Road United Methodist Church. For more information go to www.morelandfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2019