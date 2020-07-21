Smith, Natalie
1963 - 2020
Natalie Monique Smith, age 56. Sunrise September 19, 1963 and Sunset May 29, 2020. Private service Visitation 10AM and Funeral Service 11AM Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST, 5456 E. Livingston Ave. (one block east of Noe Bixby, turn North on Lonsdale Rd.). A mask is mandatory. Interment at Glen Rest Memorial Estates. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute, live-stream, and offer condolences to the SMITH Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com