Earnest (Ellison), Nataskhia
1982 - 2019
Nataskhia Olympia Rochelle (Ellison) Earnest, age 37, passed away December 18, 2019. Home Going Celebration 10 a.m., Saturday, December 28, 2019 at New Life Tabernacle Ministries, 5585 Summit Road SW, Pataskala, where her family will receive friends from 9 a.m. until the time of service.
Interment Glen Rest Memorial Estate. Arrangements entrusted to DIEHL-WHITTAKER FUNERAL SERVICE, 720 E. Long St. To send flowers and condolences to Olympia's family, please visit her online tribute wall at
www.diehl-whittaker.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 27, 2019