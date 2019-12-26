Home

POWERED BY

Services
Diehl-Whittaker Funeral Service
720 E Long Street
Columbus, OH 43203
(614) 258-9549
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
New Life Tabernacle Ministries
5585 Summit Road SW
Pataskala, OH
View Map
Service
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
New Life Tabernacle Ministries
5585 Summit Road SW
Pataskala, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Nataskhia Earnest
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nataskhia (Ellison) Earnest


1982 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nataskhia (Ellison) Earnest Obituary
Earnest (Ellison), Nataskhia
1982 - 2019
Nataskhia Olympia Rochelle (Ellison) Earnest, age 37, passed away December 18, 2019. Home Going Celebration 10 a.m., Saturday, December 28, 2019 at New Life Tabernacle Ministries, 5585 Summit Road SW, Pataskala, where her family will receive friends from 9 a.m. until the time of service.
Interment Glen Rest Memorial Estate. Arrangements entrusted to DIEHL-WHITTAKER FUNERAL SERVICE, 720 E. Long St. To send flowers and condolences to Olympia's family, please visit her online tribute wall at
www.diehl-whittaker.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nataskhia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -