Sullivan, Natausha
1983 - 2020
Natausha Marie Sullivan, age 37. Sunrise February 24, 1983 and Sunset June 2, 2020. Public Visitation 3:00 PM -5:00 PM Sunday June 14, 2020 at MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE NORTH 2500 Cleveland Ave. Private Visitation 10:00am and Funeral 11:00am Monday June 15, 2020 at The Chapel of Peace North. Interment at Green Lawn Cemetery. To stream the service, read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute and offer condolences to The SULLIVAN Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 10 to Jun. 12, 2020.