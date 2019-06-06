|
|
Gwinn, Nathan
1953 - 2019
Nathan Gwinn, age 65. Sunrise August 9, 1953 and Sunset June 1, 2019. Visitation 10am and Funeral 11am Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at Mt. Hermon Baptist Church, 2283 Sunbury Road. Interment at Green Lawn Cemetery. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE NORTH, 2500 Cleveland Ave. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, and to offer condolences to The GWINN Family, visit www.TheChapelOfPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 8, 2019