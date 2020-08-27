1/1
Nathan Sidesinger
1984 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nathan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sidesinger, Nathan
1984 - 2020
Nathan "Nate" Sidesinger, age 36, of Dublin, Ohio, passed away on August 25, 2020 at his residence. Nate was born January 17, 1984 in Columbus, Ohio to Ann Sidesinger and the late Tom Sidesinger. He attended Dublin Coffman High School. Nate was a loving father, his daughter Sophia was the center of his life. He was so excited for Sophia starting kindergarten. He loved playing video games and watching the Cincinnati Bengals. Nate worked as an accomplished Account Representative at TSI and won several company awards. He is preceded in death by his father Tom Sidesinger. He is survived by his mother, Ann Sidesinger; daughter, Sophia Sidesinger; sister, Sarah (Chris) Connor; brothers, Matthew (Katie) Sidesinger and Andrew Sidesinger; nieces, Maria and Clare; nephews, Thomas, Jack, and James. The family will have a private remembrance. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to his daughter Sophia's college fund at sophiacollege.us Please send online condolences to www.rutherfordfuneralhomes.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rutherford Funeral Home Powell
450 West Olentangy Street
Powell, OH 43065
614-792-1471
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Columbus Dispatch

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved