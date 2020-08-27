Sidesinger, Nathan
1984 - 2020
Nathan "Nate" Sidesinger, age 36, of Dublin, Ohio, passed away on August 25, 2020 at his residence. Nate was born January 17, 1984 in Columbus, Ohio to Ann Sidesinger and the late Tom Sidesinger. He attended Dublin Coffman High School. Nate was a loving father, his daughter Sophia was the center of his life. He was so excited for Sophia starting kindergarten. He loved playing video games and watching the Cincinnati Bengals. Nate worked as an accomplished Account Representative at TSI and won several company awards. He is preceded in death by his father Tom Sidesinger. He is survived by his mother, Ann Sidesinger; daughter, Sophia Sidesinger; sister, Sarah (Chris) Connor; brothers, Matthew (Katie) Sidesinger and Andrew Sidesinger; nieces, Maria and Clare; nephews, Thomas, Jack, and James. The family will have a private remembrance. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to his daughter Sophia's college fund at sophiacollege.us
Please send online condolences to www.rutherfordfuneralhomes.com
.